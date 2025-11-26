Antharalaya Darshan with Sarva Darshan ticket on the cards

Vijayawada: Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy Varla Devasthanam atop Indrakeeladri in Vijayawada is considering providing Antharalaya Darshan to devotees holding Sarva Darshan tickets. In a significant move to enhance spiritual experience for ordinary devotees, temple authorities conducted a successful hour-long trial run on Tuesday, allowing over 1,500 devotees from the free darshan queue to access the sanctum area between 3 pm and 4 pm.

The trial run was closely supervised by Temple Trust Board Chairman Borra Radhakrishna alias Gandhi and Executive Officer and Special Grade Deputy Collector VK Seena Naik. Both, officials personally oversaw the merging of the free darshan queue with the Antharalaya Darshan line and inspected the arrangements on-site.

Temple authorities explained that the trial aimed to assess the feasibility of providing similar arrangements in future, with a focus on crowd management, security, and overall flow. The matter would now be placed before the Board of Trustees for further discussion, and a final decision would be made with the approval of the Minister for Endowments and the Endowments Commissioner.

Devotees who participated in the trial expressed happiness and gratitude for the unexpected access to inner temple darshan, calling it a memorable spiritual experience. Board members, including Eleswarapu Subrahmanya Kumar, and several temple officials, were also present during the inspection.