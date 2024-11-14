AP assembly session: Govt. to introduce five bills today in house Dy. Speaker election at noon

The Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly is set to commence its Budget Meetings on Thursday at 9 AM, featuring a series of significant agenda items. The session will kick off with a question and answer segment, followed by the introduction of five Amendment Bills by the government.

The bills to be presented include the Andhra Pradesh Land Grabbing Prohibition Bill - 2024, AP Electricity Duty Bill - 2024, Andhra Pradesh Medical Practitioner Registration Bill - 2024, Andhra Pradesh Ayurvedic and Homeopathic Medical Practitioners Bill - 2024, and the NTR Health University Act Amendment Bill - 2024. Additionally, the government will propose revision bills before moving on to budget discussions.

In a noteworthy development, the election for the Deputy Speaker is scheduled for 12 noon on Thursday. Raghurama Krishna Raju has been unanimously elected for the position, with the official announcement to be made by Speaker Ayyana Patrudu. This selection follows Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu's endorsement of Raju as the alliance candidate.

The coalition, comprising representatives from TDP, Janasena, and BJP, signed the proposal for Raju's candidacy, which was submitted to Assembly Secretary General Prasanna Kumar Suryadeva on Wednesday afternoon. With no other nominations filed before the deadline, Raghurama's election is confirmed as a unanimous decision.

During the Assembly session, Ministers will also present statements regarding four new policies announced by the state government, aimed at fostering economic growth in the region. These include the Andhra Pradesh MSME Development Policy 2024-29, AP Industrial Development Policy 2024-29, Andhra Pradesh Food Processing Policy 2024-29, and the Andhra Pradesh Industrial Private Industrial Parks Policy 2024-29. Minister TG Bharat is expected to elaborate on these initiatives during the discussions.