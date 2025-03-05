AP Assembly Speaker Issues Ruling on Leader of Opposition Recognition

The Speaker of the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly addressed the contentious issue of recognising Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy as the Leader of the Opposition. The Speaker's ruling followed a communication from Jagan Mohan Reddy, dated June 24, 2024, filled with accusations and claims of entitlement to the position. The Speaker noted that Reddy’s claims were largely speculative and lacked substantial legal grounding.

The Speaker detailed that recognition as Leader of the Opposition is governed by constitutional provisions and established precedents, emphasizing that a member must be from a party with the greatest numerical strength in opposition and recognized by the Speaker. Notably, in a 175-member Assembly, a party must have at least 18 members to qualify for this recognition.

Citing various precedents, the Speaker dismissed Reddy's assertions regarding past recognitions of opposition leaders, highlighting inaccuracies in his claims. Moreover, the Speaker expressed concern over Reddy’s statements.

The ruling emphasized that the absence of a significant opposition presence—measured by the 10% quorum rule—prevents any member from being recognized. The Speaker condemned Reddy's repeated attempts to undermine the legitimacy of the legislative process and called for all members of the Assembly to participate actively in proceedings, reminding them of their responsibilities to their constituents.

In conclusion, the Speaker reaffirmed the principle that the Speaker’s discretion in such matters is final, reinforcing the integrity of the legislative assembly and the will of the people.



