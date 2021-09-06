AP BJP cadre protests in demand for permission to celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi

In Visakhapatnam, BJP leaders carried a statue of Ganesh on their heads and stormed into the collectorate. The scuffle erupted as police tried to stop them during the sequence and later the police arrested the protestors. State Sadhu Parishad president Srinivasananda Saraswati and Vishwa Hindu Parishad leaders took part in the siege of Visakhapatnam Collectorate. The agitators demanded that pujas be allowed in the mandals following the covid rules.

Meanwhile, state Endowments Minister Vellampalli Srinivas has urged BJP leaders to refrain from religious politics. Speaking to the media on Monday, he lamented that Somu Veerraju was acting in a divisive manner between religions. He said the decision was taken on the Vinayaka Chaturthi celebrations with the centre's directions.

The minister said that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy was ruling the state without caste differences. Minister Vellampalli flagged off that BJP leaders who never questioned the TDP for demolishing temples in the past. "We have decided on the Ganesh festival based on the guidelines given by the Centre; the central government itself has given the covid guidelines," Vellampalli said.