AP cabinet decides to conduct re-survey of all lands, sanctions Rs. 1000 crore

The Andhra Pradesh cabinet on Thursday decided to conduct a re-survey of all lands in the name of permanent land rights and land protection. Revealing the details of the cabinet meeting, Agriculture Minister Kannababu said all lands in rural and urban areas would be re-surveyed. He said Rs. 1000 crore would be allocated for re-survey of lands.

The government aims to complete the re-survey in phases from January 2021 to June 2023 next year with 4500 teams. The cabinet decided to set up mobile courts to resolve land issues arising out of the re-survey. "We will fix the physical boundaries; the government will give the survey stones and take steps to ensure that the registrations take place within the village secretariat. We are going to do the land survey again after 100 years," Kannababu explained.

The AP cabinet also discussed at length the implementation of the new sand policy in the state. "We have taken public suggestions to finalize the sand policy. We will supply sand directly from the sand reaches to the customers reaches hand over the sand reaches to the central public sector companies. We are in consultation with 8 companies like NMDC and will give four districts as a zone and call for bids on the management of sand reaches. Sand should be sold at a price fixed by the government and bookings can be made not only online but also offline. We will provide sand with subsidy to R&R colonies and housing complexes of weaker sections," said the Minister.

Kannababu announced that the Special Enforcement Bureau (SEB) is being set up in the state. Create additional posts and recruit them with outsourcing and deputation policies. Gambling, betting and drugs are being brought under the purview of SEB. The minister explained that the cabinet had decided to set up a special task force to curb the smuggling of red sandalwood and link it to SEB.

Kannababu said the cabinet had decided to launch the YSR zero interest scheme on November 17 and immediately pay Rs 1,051 crore in zero interest arrears from the previous government. He further said that we are providing compensation for crop loss in any season. Enumeration will be completed on Novembber 10 for October crop loss. He said the input subsidy would be provided by the end of November.

The Cabinet has allotted land for construction of cricket stadiums in Srikakulam and Kadapa districts and has decided to release women above 48 years of age who have completed five years of imprisonment. It was decided in the Cabinet to seek the approval of the Governor to this effect. The Cabinet also decided to set up women-led milk collection centers in more than 9,000 villages where milk collection is likely to exceed 500 liters. Cabinet also approved setting up of milk collection centers at RBK The Cabinet directed the authorities to issue orders to this effect. It was decided to supply cattle feed through RBK centers. Cabinet approved Aquaculture Seed Act-2020. The Minister said that we are going to bring in the Fish Feed Quality Control Act.

The Cabinet has decided to allot lands to eight medical colleges in the state. 6 acres have been allotted for the expansion of Guntur Government Hospital. The AP Cabinet has decided to allot leased land to the Missionary of Charities for an orphanage and Shishu Bhavan in Vijayawada. The three-and-a-half-hour-long cabinet meeting also reportedly discussed various political issues.