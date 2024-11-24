Live
AP Chambers to unveil State’s biz potential
- To organize Business Expo from Nov 29 to Dec 1, with the theme of ‘connect, build and grow’
- Objective of the event is showcasing the opportunities and strengths of AP while highlighting the region’s innovative local products
Vijayawada : The Andhra Pradesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry Federation (AP Chambers) will organize ‘AP Chambers Business Expo 2024’ from November 29 to December 1, 2024 at SS Convention in Vijayawada. The expo will be held from 10 am to 8 pm on all three days.
Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu will inaugurate the expo and minister for HRD, IT, communications & electronics Nara Lokesh will the chief guest for the valedictory on December 1, said AP chambers president Potluri Bhaskara Rao.
Addressing the media on Saturday, the chambers president said various ministers and principal secretaries of the state government will attend the in seminar sessions.
He said there is overwhelming response for the proposed expo and all stalls have been fully booked.
Leading corporate companies like Nexgen Feeds Pvt Ltd., SBI, Kumar Pumps, AM Green Ammonia (I) Pvt. Ltd., SLV Group, Krishna Milk Union, Sri City, Continental Coffee and 10-12 other notable organisations extended their support to the Business Expo.
The expo is targeting around 20,000 visitors. The theme of the expo is ‘connect, build and grow’, he added.
The objective of the expo is to showcase the opportunities and strengths of Andhra Pradesh while highlighting the region’s innovative local products.
Additionally, the event aims to serve as a platform for networking and collaboration. Various state and Central government departments, including AP Food Processing Society, AP Girijan Cooperative Corporation, APTDC, SIDBI and NABARD, are actively participating in the Business Expo to educate businesses and visitors about the government’s support and initiatives.