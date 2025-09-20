Live
AP Chief Minister Chandrababu Visits Macherla for Swachh Andhra Event
Chandrababu Naidu, the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, arrived in Macherla, Palnadu district, by helicopter, where he was warmly received at the helipad by Minister Gottipati and MLAs GV Anjaneyulu, Julakanti Brahma Reddy, Yarapathineni Srinivasa Rao, among others.
During his visit, the Chief Minister is scheduled to participate in the Swarnandhra-Swachhandhra programme on Yadava Bazaar Road, engaging with sanitation workers and flagging off the Swachh Ratham vehicles. In a significant move to support local communities, he will distribute cheques totalling two crore rupees to members of self-help groups.
Furthermore, CM Naidu is set to address a public meeting at Prajavedika, where he will also have discussions with members of the Margadarshi-Bangaru family, highlighting his commitment to local governance and community welfare.