AP CM Chandrababu pays tribute to NTR on death anniversary

In a heartfelt tribute on the occasion of Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao's death anniversary, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu lauded the legacy of the iconic leader known for his profound contributions to the welfare of the poor and marginalized communities. Naidu described NTR as a "humanist," highlighting his influential slogan that "society is a temple and people are gods to politics."

During his homage, Chandrababu emphasized NTR's role as a pioneer in welfare schemes that illuminated the lives of the impoverished, stating, "NTR is a great man who brought welfare lights to the lives of the poor." He recognized NTR's commitment to egalitarianism, noting that the former Chief Minister worked diligently to provide a share of state power to those in need and was a champion for women's empowerment.









Chandrababu Naidu called on dignitaries and leaders to embody NTR's vision of using power as a means to transform the lives of the disadvantaged. He passionately urged them to unite in their efforts to create an equal society, echoing NTR's enduring ambitions for the Telugu community.

With a focus on welfare, development, and good governance, Naidu reaffirmed his commitment to making the Telugu nation the best it can be, vowing to work tirelessly to achieve the ideals that NTR championed.