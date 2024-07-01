Live
- Use of AI for self-prescription poses risk to human life, warn doctors
- Telangana HC dismisses KCR’s petition against Judicial Commission
- Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) appoint Dinesh Karthik as batting coach, mentor
- New criminal laws: First FIR filed in Delhi’s Seelampur, second in Kamla market
- India to be part of citizen astronaut programme by SERA, Blue Origin
- 17-year-old Chinese badminton player collapses on court, passes away
- SK Group chairman meets with CEOs of Amazon, Intel
- Move to open bar in Guest House complex sparks off row
- X-Country event held at INS Chilka
- CM Revanth to meet Governor CP Radhakrishnan
Just In
AP CM Launches revised pension scheme
Highlights
Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu became the first CM in the country to go to the people and launch welfare pension scheme.
Naidu accompanied by Minister for Rural Development and HR Nara Lokesh and MLAs and officials went from house to house at 6 am and distributed pensions, heard their problems, assured all help and later walked to Anganwadi centre and held Praja Vedika.
He had more than an hour interaction with local people who asked many questions including when polavaram would be completed for which he gave detailed explation of the status of the project and hurdles faced by the government.
Over 65.31 lakh beneficiaries across the State will receive their pensions
