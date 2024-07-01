AP CM Launches revised pension scheme

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu became the first CM in the country to go to the people and launch welfare pension scheme.

Naidu accompanied by Minister for Rural Development and HR Nara Lokesh and MLAs and officials went from house to house at 6 am and distributed pensions, heard their problems, assured all help and later walked to Anganwadi centre and held Praja Vedika.

He had more than an hour interaction with local people who asked many questions including when polavaram would be completed for which he gave detailed explation of the status of the project and hurdles faced by the government.

Over 65.31 lakh beneficiaries across the State will receive their pensions