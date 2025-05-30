Live
AP DGP and TTD EO reviews on Tirumala security
In light of the current situation in the country, a high-level meeting focused on bolstering security in Tirumala was convened, featuring Andhra Pradesh DGP Harish Kumar Gupta and Thitide EO J. Shyamala Rao. The meeting took place at Annamayya Bhavan in Tirumala on Friday, where Tirupati SP and TTD in-charge CVSO, Harshavardhan Raju, delivered a PowerPoint presentation outlining various security challenges.
DGP Gupta emphasised the need for an improved security framework that acknowledges Tirumala's unique international significance. He advocated for a coordinated effort among the Andhra Pradesh Special Police (APSP), District Armed Reserve (DAR), Special Protection Force (SPF), Home Guard, Civil Police, and Thitide Security to establish a Disaster Management Team equipped to handle emergencies effectively.
The meeting also highlighted the necessity of creating a stable Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) across different security agencies. Plans for a multi-tiered vehicle inspection system at Alipiri, a collaboration with defence agencies centred on a sensor-based system, and the introduction of modern security equipment were discussed.
J. Shyamala Rao reiterated the importance of a cohesive coordination system with associated agencies to enhance overall security. He stressed the need for further strengthening the cyber security measures in Tirumala and expressed satisfaction with the comprehensive review of security protocols conducted during the meeting.
Additional DG (Law and Order) Sudhakar Reddy, Additional DG (Intelligence) Mahesh Chandra Ladda, Anantapur Range DIG Dr. Shemushi, ISW SP Arif Hafeez, TTD officials, and other senior officials were present at the meeting.