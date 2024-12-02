AP Government Issues New Ration Cards: Eligibility, Application Process, and Deadlines

The Andhra Pradesh government has taken a significant decision to issue new ration cards. Guidelines for this process have been released. Starting today, applications for new ration cards and modifications to existing ones will be accepted. The old cards will be canceled, and new ones will be issued in their place. The application process will continue until the 28th of this month, with new ration cards to be distributed during the Sankranti festival. Since ration cards are crucial for accessing all welfare schemes, a large number of applications are expected.

Applications Start Today

A large number of beneficiaries in Andhra Pradesh have been eagerly awaiting the issuance of new ration cards. During the YSRCP regime, there was a massive demand for new ration cards. The government has decided to approve and issue these new cards by the upcoming Sankranti festival. Starting today, applications will be accepted for this process.

The government has decided to cancel the old ration cards, which were issued in the colors of the YSRCP, and replace them with new designs featuring the official state emblem. Authorities anticipate a strong response to this initiative. Tomorrow (Tuesday), eligibility criteria are likely to be finalized in a Cabinet meeting.

Ration Card: A Key to Welfare Schemes

The government has clarified that ration cards will be issued to all eligible beneficiaries in the state. It has also allowed modifications to existing ration cards. Eligible individuals are advised to apply at their respective village/ward secretariats starting today. After reviewing all applications, the new ration cards will be distributed to eligible applicants by Sankranti.

Ration cards are the basis for accessing all welfare schemes implemented by the government. Hence, a large number of scheme beneficiaries are expected to apply for these new cards. Beneficiaries must hold a rice card to avail of schemes under the Super Six welfare initiatives.

The state and central governments have made ration cards mandatory for welfare schemes. During the previous government’s tenure, the process of issuing new ration cards was not completed, nor were modifications and corrections allowed. To address this, the current government has decided to issue cards for newly married individuals and provide opportunities for modifications.

With the government now providing this option, officials estimate that the number of rice cards will significantly increase. Applications will be accepted not only at the secretariats but also through the official website of the Andhra Pradesh Civil Supplies Department until December 28th.