AP Governor Biswabhushan Harichandan approves ordinance to vote on account budget of 70k crore

The Governor of Andhra Pradesh Biswabhushan Harichandan has reportedly approved the vote on account budget Ordinance. Since the coronavirus is currently spreading, the Andhra Pradesh government led by chief minister Jagan Mohan Reddy has issued an ordinance for three months of government expenditure as it is not possible to hold budget meetings and approve the budget amid coronavirus.

The decision was taken at a recent AP Cabinet meeting and a fresh ordinance has been issued on this. Governor Biswabhushan Harichandan also approved. The Raj Bhavan office has issued a gazette notification endorsing the government's ordinance. The governor has approved the vote on Account Budget of worth Rs 70,994 crore 98 lakh 38 thousand rupees for three months of government expenditure.

The fiscal year 2019 - 20 ends March 31. After that the approval of the Assembly is necessary for the government to spend the money. In the present situation, there is no possibility for the Assembly to convene, debate and approve the budget in the. Hence, the government has brought the ordinance for three months. With the approval of the governor, the government is now able to spend funds from the treasury.