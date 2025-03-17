AP govt lauded for cooperating in energy conservation

Vijayawada: The Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE) is spearheading the national rollout of Mission LiFE, urging southern state governments and state-designated agencies to champion a climate-conscious economy that fosters sustainable growth. BEE aims at inspiring individuals to actively contribute to India’s climate goals, creating a win-win scenario for both citizens and the nation.

Secretary of BEE under the Union Ministry of Power Milind Deore highlighted Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision for Mission LiFE, which promotes mindful consumption and a circular economy, steering away from the prevalent ‘use-and-throw’ model.

This initiative has been taken with the support of the Union Ministry of Power and Environment & Climate Change which encourages climate-positive behaviour while fostering an ecosystem for sustainable living.

Deore also thanked the Southern States, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu Chief Secretaries in particular, for their strong cooperation in advancing BEE’s ambitious energy initiatives.

With rising water scarcity and pollution in major Indian cities and increasing energy demand driven by economic growth, the implementation of Mission LiFE is more crucial than ever.

According to the BEE Secretary, Mission LiFE aligns with Sustainable Development Goal (SDG-12), advocating lifestyles that harmonise with available resources.

This includes decoupling economic growth from environmental degradation, enhancing energy efficiency, developing sustainable infrastructure, and generating green jobs for an improved quality of life. BEE emphasised the need for three-pronged strategy for promoting Mission LiFE—engaging public and private entities, encouraging key government departments, utilities, and organisations to nominate nodal officers, strengthening energy clubs in schools, appointing school principals as chairpersons to promote energy efficiency among students, leveraging media for awareness: utilising print, electronic, FM radio, and social media to educate the public on the urgency and importance of Mission LiFE.