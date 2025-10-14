Live
- Samsung to offer stock compensation to employees
- As winter approaches, Delhi's air quality continues to deteriorate
- TN Assembly begins winter session amid political tensions
- AP govt to sign MoU with Google for setting up data centre
- Kumble lauds 'clinical and consistent' Team India fow series sweep over WI
- Free Fire Max Redeem Codes Today (October 14, 2025): Claim Free Emotes, Pets & Rewards
- OpenAI Partners with Broadcom to Build Custom AI Chips, Redefining Global Compute Power
- Must address lack of resources in developing countries for ambitious climate measures: Minister
- Zeeshan Qadri opens up about his sweet brother-sister bond with Tanya Mittal
- Disproportionate assets: Lokayukta raids Karnataka govt officials across state
The Andhra Pradesh government has entered into a landmark agreement with Google, announced during a ceremony attended by Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu and Minister Lokesh. The agreement entails the establishment of a state-of-the-art Google data centre in Visakhapatnam, with plans to complete the facility by 2029.
The event also saw the participation of key Union Ministers Nirmala Sitharaman and Ashwini Vaishnav, highlighting the significance of this collaboration. The initiative is expected to boost the region's technological infrastructure and create numerous employment opportunities.
