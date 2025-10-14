  • Menu
AP govt to sign MoU with Google for setting up data centre

AP govt to sign MoU with Google for setting up data centre
The Andhra Pradesh government has entered into a landmark agreement with Google, announced during a ceremony attended by Chief Minister Chandrababu...

The Andhra Pradesh government has entered into a landmark agreement with Google, announced during a ceremony attended by Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu and Minister Lokesh. The agreement entails the establishment of a state-of-the-art Google data centre in Visakhapatnam, with plans to complete the facility by 2029.

The event also saw the participation of key Union Ministers Nirmala Sitharaman and Ashwini Vaishnav, highlighting the significance of this collaboration. The initiative is expected to boost the region's technological infrastructure and create numerous employment opportunities.

