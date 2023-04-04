AP High Court refuses to issue interim orders on GO 45, adjourns hearing to April 19

It is known that a petition has been filed in the High Court challenging the GO No. 45 issued by the state government giving permission to the CRDA Commissioner to transfer land to the Collectors of NTR, Guntur districts to provide houses for the poor in Amaravati. A two-judge bench comprising CJ Justice Mishra and Justice Mantoju Ganga Rao conducted an inquiry on this on Tuesday.



In this order, the bench refused to grant interim orders and asked the respondents to file counters. The chief justice said that the court will take a decision after examining the counter. The next hearing has been postponed to the 19th of this month.

Meanwhile, the farmers of Amaravati approached the High Court challenging the GO 45 issued by the state government on 31st of last month, allowing the CRDA commissioner to transfer 1,134 acres of land to the collectors of NTR and Guntur districts to provide housing for the poor in the capital region as per CRDA law.