AP House Committee set up to probe Pegasus issue meets today, officials participate

The AP Legislative Committee (House Committee) appointed to probe allegations of human rights abuses by the previous TDP government through Pegasus spyware met in the Assembly on Tuesday. House committee chairman Bhumana Karunakar Reddy and members Karanam Dharma Shree, Bhagyalakshmi, Mondithoka Jaganmohan Rao and Maddali Giridhar met to inquire about phone tapping and the illegal purchase of secret equipment.

Top officials of the Home and IT departments involved in the affair also attended the meeting from whom information regarding data theft is being collected in various ways. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's claim in the state assembly that the then AP (Chandrababu) government had bought Pegasus spyware was a hot topic in the country. This has led to allegations that the Chandrababu government has used secret devices to spy on the movements of opposition leaders. It is learned that the AP Assembly convened a meeting in March to ascertain the facts in this regard.

The previous government tried to steal information from individuals and parties. Gathered information through empowerment surveys and adopted undemocratic policies. Meanwhile, Bhumana Karunakar Reddy said that only preliminary hearing was held today and full details will be given at the next meeting. He said the allegations were made even when they were in opposition.