AP inter exams to begin from March 1, officials make all arrangements

The Inter Regular and Open School Society Inter examinations are set to commence in Andhra Pradesh, starting March 1 and concluding on March 20. The regular Intermediate exams will be conducted for first-year students from March 1 to 19, while second-year students will take their exams from March 3 to 20. Approximately 10,58,892 students from 26 districts are expected to participate in these examinations.

In a notable change this year, the state government has enabled students to conveniently download their hall tickets online. The Inter Board has already issued these hall tickets ahead of the examinations.

Officials have confirmed that all necessary arrangements have been finalized across the state, with a total of 1,535 examination centers established for the regular Inter examinations. Out of these, 68 centers have been flagged as sensitive and 36 deemed very sensitive, with CCTV cameras installed to ensure security. Live streaming monitoring will be conducted by the Chief Superintendent in Amaravati.

To maintain order during the exam period, Section 144 will be enforced within a 100-meter radius of each examination center. Additionally, all Xerox and internet centers in the vicinity will be temporarily shut down. A dedicated control room, reachable via the toll-free number 18004251531, has been set up to handle any complaints during the examination period, with further control rooms established in all district centers.

The Inter Board also emphasized that no mobile phones or electronic devices will be permitted within examination centers. Both students and teachers must leave their devices outside before entering. To ensure timely arrival of students, special RTC buses will be deployed, and measures are being taken to guarantee an uninterrupted power supply throughout the examination days.

Security measures for the safeguarding of question papers are stringent, with police presence and strong security protocols in place to prevent any potential leaks. Authorities have promised to streamline the examination process and improve basic facilities at each exam center, ensuring a smooth experience for all students involved.