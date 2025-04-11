AP inter results to be announced tomorrow

Minister Nara Lokesh has announced that the results for the Andhra Pradesh Intermediate examinations will be released on the 12th of this month, tomorrow. Both first and second-year results will be made available at 11 am.

Students can check their results on the official websites: https://resultsbie.ap.gov.in , or by sending a message saying "Hi" to the friend number 95523 00009.

Nara Lokesh taking to his X formerly known as Twitter and wrote, " Kindly note that the results for the Intermediate Public Examination (IPE) 2025 for 1st and 2nd-year students will be available on 12th April, 2025 from 11 AM onwards!

Wishing all the students the very best! May your hard work reflect in tomorrow’s results and open doors to a bright future!"