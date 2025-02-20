AP invites global investors for State’s tourism growth

Rajamahendravaram : Minister for Tourism, Culture, and Cinematography Kandula Durgesh extended an invitation to national and international investors to be part of the state’s tourism development at the South Asia Leading Travel and Tourism Exhibition-2025 in Delhi. The minister emphasised that Andhra Pradesh is taking significant strides toward sustainable and comprehensive tourism growth, aiming for Rs 25,000 crore in investments to drive economic progress and job creation.

He highlighted that Andhra Pradesh is developing its tourism sector under the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model, ensuring that investors receive attractive incentives and full government support.

He outlined ambitious plans to promote various tourism segments, including temple tourism circuits, adventure tourism projects, eco-tourism, wellness tourism, heritage and religious tourism, agri and medical tourism, cruise tourism, beach and coastal tourism, seaplane projects, rural tourism, and film tourism.

He described the state as a land of breathtaking natural beauty, pristine surroundings, and world-class hospitality. Encouraging global investors, he invited them to explore the immense potential and contribute to Andhra Pradesh’s tourism sector.