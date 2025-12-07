AP lorry owners association to go for strike over increased vehicle fees

The Andhra Pradesh (AP) Lorry Owners Association has announced its intention to halt the transportation of goods from Tuesday midnight, following the Centre's recent notification that raises testing and fitness fees for vehicles over 13 years old.

The Association argues that the increased charges impose an unreasonable financial burden on owners of older vehicles, which are crucial for transporting goods. They are urging the Chief Minister to intervene and reduce the fees, asserting that the state has the authority to halt the implementation of the notification.

"We are protesting against the additional testing and fitness charges on older vehicles, which threaten the livelihoods of many transport operators," stated a representative of the AP Lorry Owners Association. "If our concerns are not addressed, we will be forced to immobilise 10,000 goods lorries. Goods vehicles should not require Vehicle Licensing Documents (VLDs), and we urge both the Centre and the state to reconsider this burden."

The outcome of this dispute remains to be seen as the lorry owners prepare for potential industrial action.