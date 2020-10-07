AP POLYCET 2020 Result to be Announced Today; Know How to Download

AP POLYCET 2020 result is expected today, October 7, 2020. AP POLYCET 2020 was conducted successfully on September 27, 2020, and the AP POLYCET 2020 result will be announced online on the official website polycetap.nic.in. The AP POLYCET paper was conducted in pen and paper-based mode at 41 AP POLYCET exam centres in Andhra Pradesh.

AP POLYCET exam is organised for students who aspire to get into technical and engineering courses offered by colleges of the State.

AP POLYCET 2020 Result: Know How To Download

AP POLYCET 2020 result will be released on the official website. Candidates can check their AP POLYCET 2020 result by filling their roll number and date of birth.

Follow these steps mentioned below to check AP POLYCET 2020 result:

Step 1: Go to the website- polycetap.nic.in

Step 2: Fill in your details like roll number, date of birth and submit

Step 3: AP POLYCET 2020 result will be displayed on the screen.

Step 4: Download AP POLYCET 2020 result and take a print out of the same for future reference

AP POLYCET 2020 Counselling

The moment AP POLYCET 2020 result and cut off marks are announced, the conducting authorities will start the process of AP POLYCET 2020 counselling on the official website. During the AP POLYCET 2020 counselling, candidates need to choose the college and the course in which they would like to get enrolled. The admission based on the preference and AP POLYCET 2020 rank obtained in the AP POLYCET 2020 entrance exam.