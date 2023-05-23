Live
AP POLYCET 2023 counseling schedule released, here are the dates
AP Technical Education Commissioner Nagarani said in a statement on Monday (May 22) that the counseling will be conducted from May 25.
Andhra Pradesh POLYCET 2023 counseling schedule has been released in Andhra Pradesh. Technical Education Commissioner Nagarani said in a statement on Monday (May 22) that the counseling will be conducted from May 25. Payment of processing fee can be made from May 25 to June 1 followed by scrutiny of certificates from May 29 to June 5, web options from June 1 to 6 and option change will be given on June 7. The allotment of seats will be done on June 9.
It has been explained that classes will start in all polytechnic colleges from June 15 after the admission process is completed. It is known that the Polytechnic Common Entrance Test (POLYCET-2023) was conducted on the 10th of this month. The results for these were released on May 20 (Saturday).
A total of 1,59,144 students applied for this exam and 1,43,625 appeared for the exam. Out of them 1,24,021 qualified. All of them will be given admission in the three-year diploma course in 29 branches of 87 government and 171 private polytechnic colleges across the state.