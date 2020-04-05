AP SSC 2020: Andhra Pradesh govt clarifies on SSC exams, says it would be decided after lockdown

AP SSC 2020: The State Department of Education said that the decision regarding the conduct of tenth class examinations shall be discussed only after the lockdown is over. If the reports are to be believed, it is likely that the tests will be conducted by the end of April or the first week of May.

Earlier, SSC Board has announced the schedule for the Tenth exams from March 23 to April 8. However, with the announcement of the election of local bodies at the time, the schedule was revised from March 31 to April 17. Later, due to the outbreak of coronavirus, the exams been postponed.

The SSC Board says that the new schedule will be announced at least 15 days from now. On the other hand, the Education Ministry has announced that all students of classes 6th to 9th grade will be passing the year without any exams. CBSE has also decided to send students from 1st to 8th grade to the upper class.

The central government has decided to promote the students to the upper classes on the basis of project work and term exams, as the annual exams for classes 9 and 11 have not been held yet.