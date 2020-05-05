AP SSC exams 2020 to be scheduled after lifting lockdown: Minister Suresh clarifies

AP SSC exams 2020: It is known the fact that all the board and competitive examinations have been postponed amid lockdown imposed over coronavirus outbreak. However, there are reports that Tenth tests will be conducted in Andhra Pradesh in June. Against this backdrop, a schedule of Tenth exams has been circulating on social media. However, the State Minister of Education, Adimulapu Suresh, responded saying that the schedule would be released only after the two weeks after lifting lockdown.

On the other hand, the minister said that the government is taking steps to conduct the new Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) and Teacher Recruitment Test (DSC) after the completion of the 2018 DSC appointments in relation to the recruitment of teachers in the state.

He said that it is not possible to conduct new TET, DSC exams as of now due to ongoing legal disputes over the 2018 DSC and current conditions such as corona and lockdown. "The decision on the new TET and DSC will be finalized after the 2018 DSC disputes are fully settled, and appointments are completed," the minister added. The minister said that the government's arguments on legal issues are adequately presented, and justice for the eligible candidates would be done.

He said there were ongoing lawsuits against the recruitment of SGT, model schools principal and PETs. "The lawsuits of Hindi and Telugu Pandit posts have been cleared. They are expected to issue appointment orders for this month," the minister said.

Minister Suresh said that the information on the social media regarding the schedule of Tenth exams is untrue and urged students not to believe them. He made clear that the government would make an official announcement on the conduction of examinations two weeks after the lockdown is lifted.