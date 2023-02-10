AP State achieves 94% target in tax collection

Tadepalli: Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy directed the officials to study different revenue generating policies and methods in practice in the states which are performing better than Andhra Pradesh so that the state can implement improvised policies.

At a review on revenue-generating departments on Thursday, the officials told the Chief Minister that the state is gradually overcoming Covid-19 blues while GST and other revenues are closer to targets. They explained that the GST gross collections in the state till December 2022 stood at 26.2 per cent as against the national average of 24.8 per cent surpassing Telangana, Tamil Nadu and Gujarat in which the GST collections stood at 17.3 per cent, 24.9 per cent and 20.2 per cent respectively.

He was informed that the GST collections in the state which stood at Rs 26,360.28 crore by end of January 2022 went up to Rs 28,181.86 crore by January 2023 recording an increase of 6.91 percent in the same period.

When GST and excise collections, professional taxes and taxes on petrol are seen together, the collections stood at Rs 43,206.03 crore by January 2023 as against the target of Rs. 46,231crore, they explained, adding that the state achieved 94 per cent of the targets fixed for tax collection.

They said that the tax collections are improving gradually as they have brought key changes in tax collection methods by introducing liberalised policies, making use of data analytics, improving the functioning of the department and by providing proper training to the staff.

They further said that tax officials are functioning with full transparency and extending improved services to the taxpayers and added that centralised registration units have been established at divisional level and tax assessment systems have been made automatic.

Officials from the mining department told the CM that they are confident of achieving the target of Rs 5,000 crore as they are striving to revive defunct mines. While the department earned Rs 2,220 crore by February 6, 2022, it achieved the target by earning Rs 3,649 crore revenue as on February 6 in the present fiscal.

Officials of the transport department told the Chief Minister that they have achieved revenue of Rs. 3,657.89 crore as against the target of Rs 3,852.93 crore by January in the present fiscal.

He was also informed that efforts are being made to dispose of the red sanders stock in three phases.

Deputy Chief Minister (excise) K Narayana Swamy, revenue minister Dharmana Prasada Rao, chief secretary Dr K S Jawahar Reddy, special CS (forests, environment and science and technology) Neerabh Kumar Prasad and other officials were present.