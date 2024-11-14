AP students bag gold medals in archery

Vijayawada : Secretary of AP Schools Games Federation G Bhanu Murthy informed that four girls and a boy from Andhra Pradesh secured gold medals in the Under-17 category in archery during the 68th National School Games conducted at Nadiad in Gujarat on November 11 and 12.

Speaking to media here on Wednesday, the director of School Education Vijay Ram Raju lauded the students for their achievement.

In the archery compound round, the girls team comprising Madala Surya Hansini, 11th class student of Bharatiyia Vidya Bhavan at Bhimavaram, Karri Sushmita, 12th class student and Sphoorthy Vegesna, 10th class student-- both from West Berry High School at Peda Amiram in West Godavari, Rishi Kirtana, 10th class student of Narayana English Medium High School, Vijayawada secured gold medals.

In addition, in the archery compound round girls first and second 50 metres category gold medal was bagged by Madala Surya Hansini of Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan.

In the Archery recurve round, Kondandapani Dharmesh Jatya secured gold medal in the 60 metres second category and overall individual category. He is a student of 11th class at Dr CRR Arts and Science Junior College at Saidapuram in Nellore district.