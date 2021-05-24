AP TDP leader BC Janardhan Reddy arrested over clashes in Kurnool, Chandrababu fumes at govt

Former MLA and TDP leader BC Janardhan Reddy has been arrested in Banganapalle, Kurnool district. A clash took place between Telugu Desam Party and YSRCP groups last night. Police have registered a case against Janardhan Reddy in this regard. He was taken into police custody around midnight. The former MLA was shifted from Banganapalle to Done police station. Janardhan Reddy is scheduled to be produced in Allagadda court today.

Meanwhile, the arrest of the TDP leader was condemned by the party leader Chandrababu Naidu. Naidu fumed that the YSRCP government has left the public health and has been arresting the opposition party leaders. He questioned how could police file cases against TDP leaders leaving YSRCP leaders. He demanded that Illegal cases against TDP leaders should be dropped and released immediately.

On the other hand, TDP national general secretary Nara Lokesh has criticized AP CM Jagan for being busy in orbital action against opposition leaders. He condemned the arrests of BC Janardhan Reddy and other TDP leaders and demanded that the illegal cases against them be withdrawn and released immediately. The arrest of TDP leader BC Janardhan Reddy is undemocratic, said Achennaidu, the party's state president. Atchennaidu said it was wrong to register an SC, ST atrocity cases against TDP leaders illegally and said that the arrested leaders released immediately.