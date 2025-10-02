AP to benefit from disaster mitigation projects

Vijayawada: A High-Level Committee (HLC), chaired by Union home minister Amit Shah approved a series of mitigation, recovery and reconstruction projects for nine states with a total outlay of Rs 4,645.60 crore. Andhra Pradesh is among the beneficiary states, with projects that are expected to significantly strengthen its disaster preparedness and resilience. The committee cleared the Urban Flood Risk Management Programme (UFRMP) Phase-2 covering 11 major cities across the country, including Visakhapatnam from Andhra Pradesh. With a total financial outlay of Rs 2,444.42 crore, this programme is aimed at addressing urban flooding challenges through improved drainage systems, flood forecasting, early warning systems and sustainable urban planning.

For Andhra Pradesh, inclusion of Visakhapatnam in this programme is a crucial step as the coastal city is highly vulnerable to cyclones, heavy rainfall and associated flooding. The project is expected to strengthen flood mitigation infrastructure in low-lying and high-density areas of the city, protect lives, livelihoods and property by reducing the impact of recurring floods, support economic activity and port operations, which are vital for both state and national economy and promote climate-resilient urban development, ensuring that Visakhapatnam grows as a disaster-resilient smart city.

The ministry of home affairs has reiterated that these approvals are part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of a “disaster-resilient India”, with the Centre extending all possible support to states and Union Territories. While specific allocations for other states such as Assam and Kerala were highlighted in detail, Andhra Pradesh’s inclusion in the UF RMP Phase-2 marks a significant investment in protecting its coastal urban infrastructure. The programme is expected to have long-term benefits by safeguarding communities, enhancing disaster management capacity, and boosting investor confidence in the region.