AP to showcase tourism potential on global stage

Vijayawada: Tourism, culture and cinematography minister Kandula Durgesh announced that the state aims to establish its presence on the global tourism map by promoting its rich cultural heritage, natural beauty, and historical legacy at the upcoming World Travel Market (WTM) 2025, to be held in London from November 4 to 6.

In a statement issued on Friday, the minister said his visit to London is aimed at transforming Andhra Pradesh into a world-class tourism destination. The state delegation, led by minister Durgesh, will participate in the three-day prestigious event to highlight Andhra Pradesh’s tourism potential and explore global opportunities for sustainable and digital tourism development.

During the visit, minister Durgesh will hold bilateral discussions with 30 international delegates to promote tourism investments in Andhra Pradesh. He will present the government’s progressive policies and initiatives under the leadership of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan, showcasing Andhra Pradesh as a preferred destination for investors in the tourism and hospitality sectors. An exclusive Andhra Pradesh Pavilion will be set up at the World Travel Market, featuring exhibits on the State’s breathtaking natural landscapes, historic sites, and cultural heritage. Visual displays of renowned destinations such as Araku Valley, Gandikota, Amaravati, and the beaches of Visakhapatnam will be presented to attract global visitors. The AP delegation will also include key stakeholders and travel operators from the State. Visitors to the AP stall will be welcomed with a Kuchipudi dance performance, served Araku coffee and Andhra’s famous Pootharekulu, and presented with GI-tagged Etikoppaka and Kondapalli handicrafts as souvenirs.

Minister Durgesh stated that the London visit will also serve as a learning mission to study best practices in global tourism development.

He expressed confidence that increased international exposure would help position Andhra Pradesh as a leading global destination, attracting more foreign tourists and generating significant employment opportunities in the State. “The World Travel Market brings together global tourism boards, airlines, hospitality brands, tour operators, and destination management companies. Andhra Pradesh will use this global platform to showcase its tourism potential and attract innovative investments,” the Minister said.

Tourism department special secretary Ajay Jain will accompany the minister during the visit. The state government has issued official orders permitting Durgesh to participate in WTM-2025, and he is scheduled to leave for London on November 2.