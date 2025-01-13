AP will lead the way towards a net-zero economy says CM Chandrababu Naidu

Tirupati : Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu inaugurated a series of transformative projects aimed at bolstering Andhra Pradesh’s natural gas infrastructure at an event in Tirupati.

Speaking at the launch, Naidu emphasised the State’s pivotal role as the second-largest producer of natural gas in India, attributing it to the Krishna-Godavari Basin.

“With companies like AG&P Pratham - THINK Gas building state-of-the-art infrastructure and bringing gas to our doors, we are ensuring that our natural gas resources are used right here in the State to power our homes, industries and transport sectors, driving economic development towards a net-zero economy,” he said.

The event marked significant milestones for AG&P Pratham – THINK Gas in its expansion across seven districts, including Tirupati, Chittoor, Nellore, Annamayya, Anantapuram, Sri Satya Sai, and YSR Kadapa. Naidu launched the company’s Domestic Piped Natural Gas (DPNG) network by visiting a residence in Tiruchanur, where he lit a kitchen stove and described natural gas as a “game-changer for households, offering convenience, savings and a cleaner alternative to traditional fuels”. In a symbolic gesture, he prepared coffee at the residence to demonstrate the practicality of the initiative.

To raise awareness about compressed natural gas (CNG), the Chief Minister flagged off a rally of CNG-powered auto-rickshaws and light commercial vehicles in Tirupati. He also inaugurated a CNG Mother Station at Anupalli, Chittoor and laid the foundation stone for a Liquefied CNG (LCNG) station in Nellore, both crucial for natural gas distribution in the respective districts.

AG&P Pratham’s MD & CEO, Abhilesh Gupta, praised the State’s energy transformation and outlined the company’s commitment to investing over Rs 10,000 crore in the coming years, creating over 10,000 jobs. He highlighted the extensive development of over 700 kilometres of natural gas pipelines, which are enhancing the quality of life in Andhra Pradesh.

Furthering the State’s commitment to sustainability, Naidu handed over CNG-powered Light Commercial Vehicles (LCVs) to the Tirupati Municipal Corporation Commissioner N Mourya for solid waste collection. He also inaugurated industrial piped natural gas (PNG) supply to Pondy Oxides and Chemicals Limited (POCL) at Gajulamandyam, promoting industrial decarbonisation.

In a move to enhance local employment and skills, Naidu laid the foundation stone for AG&P-THINK Gas’ City Gas Distribution Skill Development Centre, which will equip local youth with specialised skills for careers in the natural gas sector. Roads & Buildings Minister B C Janardhan Reddy, Revenue Minister Anagani Satya Prasad, Chittoor MP D Prasada Rao, MLAs Pulivarthy Nani, Arani Srinivasulu, Bojjala Sudheer Reddy and Gali Bhanu Prakash, Collector Dr S Venkateswar, other officials and AG&P representatives were present.