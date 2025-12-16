PM Modi reflects on shared civilisational links, centuries-old connections between India and Jordan

Amman: In a special gesture, Crown Prince Al Hussein Bin Abdullah II drove Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the Jordan Museum in Amman on Tuesday as Vice-Chair of the facility, Princess Sumaya bint El Hassan, gave them a special tour of the museum. The Crown Prince is the 42nd generation direct descendant of Prophet Mohammad.

"Exploring ancient links between India and Jordan! Vikas bhi Virasat bhi! PM Narendra Modi and H.R.H. Crown Prince Al-Hussein bin Abdullah II visited the Jordan Museum, reflecting on shared civilisational links and the centuries-old connections between India and Jordan. They were given a special tour of the museum by HRH Princess Sumaya bint El Hassan, Vice-Chair of the Jordan Museum," Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson posted on X.

"In a special gesture, HRH Crown Prince personally drove PM Narendra Modi to the Jordan Museum," he added.

Earlier, PM Modi addressed the India-Jordan Business Forum in Amman and highlighted areas where the two nations can deepen trade, business and investment cooperation. Jordan's King Abdullah II and Crown Prince Al-Hussein bin Abdullah II also attended the event.

PM Modi also shared the outcomes of his Jordan visit and said that these mark a "meaningful expansion" of the partnership between the two nations.

The Prime Minister on Monday met with King Abdullah II of Jordan at the Al Husseiniya Palace, and proposed that both countries should aim to enhance bilateral trade to USD 5 billion.

PM Modi also called for collaboration between Jordan's digital payment system and India's United Payments Interface(UPI).

On the occasion of the visit, the two sides finalised Memorandum of Understanding (MoUs) in the fields of culture, renewable energy, water management, digital public infrastructure and twinning arrangement between Petra and Ellora.

Taking to X, PM Modi said, "These outcomes mark a meaningful expansion of the India-Jordan partnership. Our cooperation in new and renewable energy reflects a shared commitment to clean growth, energy security and climate responsibility."

He further said that the collaboration in water resources management and development will help both nations to share best practices in conservation, efficiency and technology, ensuring long-term water security.

The Prime Minister also mentioned that the Twinning Agreement between Petra and Ellora will open new avenues for heritage conservation, tourism and academic exchanges.

"The renewal of the Cultural Exchange Programme (2025-2029) will deepen people-to-people ties. Sharing our digital innovations will support Jordan's digital transformation and promote inclusive governance," PM Modi added.

These agreements would give a major boost to India-Jordan bilateral ties and friendship.

Additionally, during their meeting, both leaders shared perspectives on the developments in the region and on other global issues. They reiterated the importance of restoring peace and stability in the region.

PM Modi reaffirmed India's support for efforts being made to achieve a durable peace in the region.

PM Modi arrived in Amman Monday afternoon as he kicked off his three-nation tour, which will also include visits to Ethiopia and Oman - all countries with which India shares both age-old civilizational ties, as well as extensive contemporary bilateral relations.

In a special gesture, Jordanian Prime Minister Jafar Hassan welcomed Prime Minister Modi at the airport as he arrived in the country on a two-day visit at the invitation of King Abdullah II ibn Al Hussein. This is PM Modi's first full-fledged bilateral visit to Jordan - he had earlier transited through Jordan in February 2018 while on his way to the State of Palestine.