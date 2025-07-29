APPSC Group 1 likely to be released in a week

The final stages of Group 1 job recruitment in Andhra Pradesh are underway, with approximately 182 candidates interviewed from June 23 to 30 in a 1:2 ratio. The Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) is expected to announce the final selection list imminently. However, before this can occur, a committee of state officials will select sports candidates based on merit from those who applied. Officials anticipate that the entire process will take at least another week.

Following the release of the Group 1 selection list, APPSC will also publish the results for Group 2 positions within one to two weeks. The commission has implemented a structured schedule to facilitate this process. Of the candidates who underwent verification for Group 1 jobs, around 30 also attended the verification for Group 2 positions. This approach aims to ensure that no candidates are disadvantaged and that all vacancies are filled adequately.

In 2023, APPSC issued a notification for 81 Group 1 positions. Following the interviews, the commission will release a merit list along with the marks obtained by candidates before issuing appointment documents. The verification for 905 Group 2 positions was recently completed, with a total of 2,517 candidates, including those from the sports quota, participating in the verification process.