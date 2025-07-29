APPTD Employees Union urges immediate transfers, promotions

Vijayawada: The Andhra Pradesh Public Transport Department (APPTD) Employees Union (EU) on Monday urged the State government and APSRTC management to address the long-pending requests for transfers and promotions affecting thousands of employees. The union leaders highlighted that APSRTC personnel have been waiting for these crucial career advancements for the past six years.

The EU, the registered union of the APSRTC, underscored that over 2,000 employees have retired in the past six years while awaiting promotions. This delay has reportedly forced approximately 100 officers to work as in-charges without permanent appointments, according to EU President P. Damodara Rao and General Secretary G.V. Narasaiah.

The union leaders stated that with lower-category vacancies remaining unfilled, nearly 70 percent of the RTC depots and units across the state are experiencing operational difficulties due to a severe shortage of supervisors, ADCs, clerks, and controllers. The union has appealed directly to the Chief Minister’s Office, the Vice-Chairman & Managing Director (VC & MD) of APSRTC, and other senior government officials to immediately grant approvals for staff promotions.

The EU leaders noted that after years of persistent representation by employees’ unions, and with efforts from VC & MD Dwaraka Tirumala Rao, the coalition government had finally agreed to move forward with promotions, but implementation has not yet occurred.

The union emphasised that at this critical juncture, the government must also authorise and implement the request transfers of approximately 3,000 RTC employees who have been waiting for several years. A formal letter of appeal was submitted to RTC MD Dwaraka Tirumala Rao on Monday, requesting that both promotions and request transfers be approved in tandem to ensure fairness and transparency.