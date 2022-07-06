APSSDC inks MoU with Saadhana Tech

Tadepalli (Guntur District): Andhra Pradesh State Skill Development Corporation (APSSDC) and Saadhana Technology Solutions signed a memorandum of understanding to provide soft skills in English and other foreign languages to the students at the former's office here on Tuesday.

Managing Director and CEO of APSSDC S Satyanarayana and Director of Sadhana Technologies and Ardor Learning India Madan Kaza signed the memorandum.

Saadhana Technology Solutions is an education services company co-founded by Ravi Manchikanti that specialises in bridging the English and foreign languages skill gap among college students and corporate employees. Saadhana has exclusive agreement with US-based multi-national company Ardor Learning India represented by its India Managing Director Madan Kaja.

The managing director of APSSDC said that Sadhana Technology Solutions with the collaboration of Ardor Learning India shall offer world class language learning solutions to the universities and corporations through the APSSDC.

Ardor's English language learning programmes are designed and developed by Oxford University, the world's foremost authority on the English language. Several government organisations, global universities and large global corporations, use Ardor's language learning programmes to train their students and employees in the English and Foreign languages.

The aim of the MoU is to produce true learning outcomes evidenced by enhanced language skills that support learning objectives, ensuring scalability and transparency.

He said that many young people in India who aspire for a job or career lack technical and vocational hard skills as well as soft skills, that are often a barrier to their career advancement. English continues to be a huge divide between the elites and the aspiring class, he added. Saadhana along with Ardor would like to help even the level playing field and would like to contribute to this important cause in the state of Andhra Pradesh.