Two Sisters Die By Suicide Hours Before Wedding Ceremony In Jodhpur

Two sisters allegedly died by suicide in Jodhpur just hours before they were set to be married in a joint wedding ceremony on Saturday. The deceased have been identified as Shobha (25) and Vimla (23), daughters of Deep Singh. Both were employed as teachers at a private school.

According to preliminary findings, the sisters may have consumed a poisonous substance. However, police said the exact cause of death will only be confirmed after the post-mortem report is received. Officials stated that it would be premature to determine the reasons behind the incident at this stage.

Family members reportedly rushed the two women to a private hospital early Saturday morning after their condition worsened, but doctors declared them dead on arrival. Police were alerted while preparations for the cremation were underway, following which officers reached the residence and took custody of the bodies. The remains were sent for post-mortem examination and later handed over to the family.

The sisters’ maternal uncle, Jaswant Singh, has alleged that pressure from members of their father’s side of the family may have contributed to the incident. He claimed that Deep Singh’s brothers had insisted on arranging marriage alliances for the sisters after earlier proposals did not materialise. He further alleged that pressure from a younger uncle may have driven them to take the extreme step.

Police have registered a case of unnatural death and said the allegations are being examined as part of the ongoing investigation. Further inquiry is underway to ascertain the circumstances surrounding the deaths.