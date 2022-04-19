APUWJ to stage rally on scribes' issues in Vijayawada

Anantapur: Andhra Pradesh Union of Working Journalists (APUWJ) will soon organise a journalists rally in Vijayawada to focus on the unresolved problems of the community and to draw the government's attention to the long-pending demands, according to APUWJ state president I V Subba Rao. Participating in the executive committee meeting here on Monday, Subba Rao said that the governments were suppressing the community and their hard-earned rights and privileges.

The government was lethargic towards the problems of the community for some years. Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, he said had assured the union of taking care of all issues raised by them when APUWJ met him after he assumed power but 3 years passed and nothing had been done so far.

Rao regretted that the much-promised compensation of Rs 5 lakh for corona deceased journalists has not been paid and all promises of government remained on paper. 135 journalists died due to Covid and not one of them had been compensated, he lamented.

The government promised to give compensation to 45 journalists in the first phase but there were mere empty words. Imposing GST on small newspapers was unjustified, he said.

Electronic media state vice- president Lakshmikanth Reddy and APUWJ district president Lakshmi Narayana, IJU member Prabhakar Naidu, APUWJ organising secretary Payyavula Praveen and photographers association district president Daniel participated.