Are strict laws needed to ensure MLAs attend Assembly sessions?

Former chief minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy and his 10 YSRCP MLAs had boycotted the Assembly as the Speaker has refused to give the status of LoP to Jagan as they do not have the required strength in Assembly. The decision of YSRCP not to attend the Assembly has come in for sharp criticism from the TDP and alliance partners and the APCC chief Y S Sharmila. The TDP-led alliance is demanding that rules be amended to disqualify those who continuously boycott the Assembly. Y S Sharmila has demanded her brother’s resignation in case he lacks the boldness to attend the Assembly session and question the NDA alliance government’s “anti-people policies”. The Hans India presents the people’s voice here on this issue.

If YSRCP MLAs continue to skip Assembly sessions, people will only end up losing confidence in them. At least, this aspect should be considered seriously. Apparently, from the present 11 MLAs, the count is likely to dwindle further in the next elections if such trend continues for a while.





Ganta Srinivasa Rao, Gajuwaka, Visakhapatnam

Skipping Assembly sessions is considered as ‘convenience’ to avoid fulfilling poll promises. If they have no intention to attend the Assembly sessions, I think it is better they resign from their posts. If the constituents did not vote for them, they would not have been elected at all. But once elected, they should be responsible enough towards the respective constituency people.





Vegi Divakar, Pendurthi, Visakhapatnam

Boycotting Assembly sessions by the MLAs is nothing but disrespecting the Constitution. It is unfortunate to discuss this issue on the occassion of Constitution Day. This is high time for BJP-ked NDA government to think seriously over the issue in the interest of protecting the Indian Constitution. Such MLAs should be disqualified immediately.





D Srilekha, software engineer, Nellore

Once elected, it is the primary duty of every MLA to attend Assembly, otherwise they have no right to continue in the post. It is better it better to adopt a resolution in the Assembly session recommending the disqualification against such MLAs and send it to the Election Commission of India(ECI). Such MLAs should never be elected again.





Doddapaneni Rajasekhar, Balaji Nagar, Nellore city

It is unfortunate when public representatives fail to fulfil their constitutional responsibilities. If MLAs fail to attend legislative sessions, how can they serve the public? We need stringent laws to ensure that such representatives are held accountable and given the lesson they deserve for neglecting their duties.





G. Sudhakar, General Secretary, Alumni Association, Government Arts College, Rajamahendravaram

YSRCP should exert pressure on government or to voice any issue by attending Assembly instead of boycotting it. The leader who asks them to do so is no leader. Constitution is in Khatra here. If YSRCP is a real political party its leader and members should go to Assembly to address the problems of their constituencies. Otherwise they should resign and sit at home.





B Tharun kumar, engineering student, Tirupati

An MLA must represent the people in Assembly and voice their concerns. Those who refuse to attend the Assembly under the pretext of lacking opposition status are unfit to continue as MLAs. Such individuals should not be entitled to the protocols, salaries, or allowances that come with the position. ‘No Work, No Pay’ and disqualification should be the rule. If elected representative cannot understand what their responsibilities are then they have no right to contest any election.





Muppalla Subba Rao, member, AP Bar Council, Rajamahendravaram

Boycotting the Assembly is no way helpful to any one including the YSRCP. They should attend the assembly if at all they are interested in public good.





M Dhananjaya, online editor, Tirupati