Arrangements in place for sarvadarshans during Vaikuntha dwara darshans

TTD Chairman BR Naidu has confirmed that thorough arrangements have been made for the issuance of Sarvadarshan tokens for the Vaikuntha Dwara darshan at Tirumala.
TTD Chairman BR Naidu has confirmed that thorough arrangements have been made for the issuance of Sarvadarshan tokens for the Vaikuntha Dwara darshan at Tirumala. In a recent inspection, he met with the Thitide Executive Officer to discuss the operational details at the token counters.
The esteemed Vaikuntha Dwara gates will be open to the public from October 10 to 19, with a clear emphasis on accommodating all devotees equally. Chairman Naidu stated that VIPs will not be given any priority during this period, ensuring that all visitors can enjoy a fair and serene experience.
Starting at 5:30 AM on the 9th of October, tokens will be distributed through designated counters located at 91 counters across 9 centers in Tirupati. To maintain order and prevent any potential scuffles during the token distribution, specific instructions have been issued to the staff supporting this initiative.
Devotees are encouraged to adhere to the guidelines established to ensure a smooth and respectful darshan experience for all attendees during this holy occasion.