  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Arrangements in place for sarvadarshans during Vaikuntha dwara darshans

Arrangements in place for sarvadarshans during Vaikuntha dwara darshans
x
Highlights

TTD Chairman BR Naidu has confirmed that thorough arrangements have been made for the issuance of Sarvadarshan tokens for the Vaikuntha Dwara darshan at Tirumala.

TTD Chairman BR Naidu has confirmed that thorough arrangements have been made for the issuance of Sarvadarshan tokens for the Vaikuntha Dwara darshan at Tirumala. In a recent inspection, he met with the Thitide Executive Officer to discuss the operational details at the token counters.

The esteemed Vaikuntha Dwara gates will be open to the public from October 10 to 19, with a clear emphasis on accommodating all devotees equally. Chairman Naidu stated that VIPs will not be given any priority during this period, ensuring that all visitors can enjoy a fair and serene experience.

Starting at 5:30 AM on the 9th of October, tokens will be distributed through designated counters located at 91 counters across 9 centers in Tirupati. To maintain order and prevent any potential scuffles during the token distribution, specific instructions have been issued to the staff supporting this initiative.

Devotees are encouraged to adhere to the guidelines established to ensure a smooth and respectful darshan experience for all attendees during this holy occasion.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick