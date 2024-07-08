Arrangements made for free sand supply

Puttaparthi-Anantapur: In-charge Collector Abhishek Kumar has promised free supply of sand from Monday to builders and users. All arrangements have been made in this regard from Monday onwards.

Speaking at a review meeting, Abhishek said that in the absence of sand reaches in the district, five stock points have been organised at Uppalapadu, Kondavandlapalle, Nallaboyinapalle, Kutagulla and Ramagiri in Sathya Sai district.

A quantity of 61,300 tonnes of sand is available for supply. Availability of sand at stock points - Uppalapadu (11,580 tonnes), Kondavandlapalle (28,417 tonnes), Nallaboyinapalle (12,597 tonnes), Kutagulla (8,644 tonnes) and Ramagiri (63 tonnes).

The State government is only collecting transport charges from customers. Each customer will be supplied only 20 tonnes each per day. Customers should bring their own transport for collecting the sand. A sum of Rs 277 per tonne has to be paid as handling charges.

These charges are collected from customers for the expenditure the government incurred for bringing sand from sand reaches to stock points.

Sand supplies will be from 6 am to 6 pm to everyone on first come first basis. For complaints one can call toll free number 1800-425-6041. A task force has been constituted to deal with problems and complaints if any.

In Anantapur district too, sand supply will commence from Monday at Rs 195 per metric tonne. As much as 58,160 metric tonnes of sand is available for supply at Junjurampalle village in Rayadurg mandal. Customers must come along with Aadhaar card and will get only 20 tonnes a day, according to Anantapur Collector Vinod Kumar.