Arrangements made for India-South Africa ODI

Visakhapatnam: In order to review the preparations for the India-South Africa men's ODI match scheduled in Visakhapatnam on December 6, a high-level review meeting was held at the Andhra Cricket Association-Visakhapatnam District Cricket Association International Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam on Tuesday.

District collector MN Harendhira Prasad discussed key issues related to the match, such as security arrangements, traffic control, ground management, drinking water and sanitation facilities with the officials concerned in detail.

Speaking on the occasion, City Police Commissioner Shankhabrata Bagchi directed the officials to make strong security arrangements so that spectators do not face any problems.

He instructed the officials to prepare plans to control the crowd at the entrance gates. CCTV cameras will also be installed in the parking lots to ensure security.

The CP said that an upgraded centralised public addressing system would be arranged for effective communication and special police officers will be appointed for the security of the cricket teams.

Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation Commissioner Ketan Garg stated that the corporation is making arrangements in coordination with the ACA to organise the match with zero waste management. He said that staff will be deployed to ensure that sanitation problems do not arise.

Keeping the importance of Visakhapatnam city in view, Harendhira Prasad suggested that beautification works should be expedited along the routes along where the teams travel.

Andhra Cricket Association (ACA) Councilor Vishnu Dantu, ACA stadium chairman Prasanth, Visakhapatnam DCP-1 CH Manikanta, DCP D Mary Prasanthi, law and order, traffic, fire department, APEPDCL department officials and ACA staff participated in the review.