Artisans will be transformed into entrepreneurs, says Savitha

Amaravati: The coalition government’s goal is to transform traditional artisans into entrepreneurs, and as part of this, advanced equipment will be provided under the third phase of the Adarana scheme . This was announced by S Savitha, Minister for BC, EWS, Handlooms and Textiles Welfare.

Minister Savitha held a review meeting on Tues-day with Executive Directors (EDs) from various districts at the State Secretariat here. She began by enquiring about the free tailoring training be-ing provided to women across the State, gather-ing district-wise updates.

The Minister stated that the State government was providing free tailoring training and sewing machines to empower women economically. She expressed satisfaction that women attending the tailoring training were expressing contentment with the scheme.

She instructed the EDs to frequently visit the tai-loring training centres. She emphasised on ensur-ing 100 per cent attendance of beneficiaries and strictly implementing FRC (Financial Resource Certification).

She also directed officials to ensure excellent training for women and to take measures to pro-vide market access for the garments they pro-duce. Savitha informed that the government has decid-ed to provide advanced equipment instead of tra-ditional tools to artisans under the third phase of the Adarana scheme. She clarified that Adarana-3 was being implemented with the objective of transforming traditional artisans into entrepre-neurs.

She instructed officials to collect details on the type of equipment beneficiaries desire based on their regions and to regularly submit this infor-mation to the State BC Corporation officials. Sa-vitha reiterated that Adarana-3 will be imple-mented in a way that truly benefits traditional artisans.Secretary of the State BC Welfare Department Satyanarayana, Director Mallikarjuna, the execu-tive directors from erstwhile districts and officials from the BC Corporation participated in the meeting.