ASHA for strengthening of bar policy

Vijayawada: A delegation from Andhra Pradesh Star Hotels Association (ASHA), led by president RV Swamy, general secretary S Murthy Chitturi, treasurer Sri Siva Kumar, joint secretary Pawan Karthik, and other members, held a meeting on Wednesday with Excise and Prohibition Commissioner Nishant Kumar at his office.

During the meeting, ASHA presented key policy recommendations aimed at strengthening the bar policy to further promote the growth of star hotels, tourism, and MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions) in the state. The delegation commended the Commissioner’s proactive approach and assured him of their full cooperation.

Constructive discussions took place regarding premium brands and industry-friendly reforms. ASHA expressed its gratitude for the government’s continuous support in transforming Andhra Pradesh into a leading hospitality destination.

The meeting’s primary objective was to foster a collaborative approach between industry stakeholders and the Excise and Prohibition Department to formulate a progressive bar policy that benefits both the industry and the state.

The AP Star Hotels Association (ASHA) represents the interests of the hospitality industry in Andhra Pradesh, working towards promoting tourism and MICE growth within the state.