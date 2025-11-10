Ashritha leads massive plastic-free Anantapur awareness drive

Anantapur: A massive awareness campaign for a plastic-free Anantapur was organised on Sunday under the aegis of the Daggubati Foundation.

As part of the initiative, 10,000 cloth bags were distributed in a single day at the city’s iconic Tower Clock Centre.

The campaign was led by Daggubati Ashritha, Chairperson of the Daggubati Foundation and daughter of MLA Daggubati Venkateswara Prasad. Addressing the public, she urged people to completely avoid single-use plastics, calling them “a growing threat to humanity.” She added that the foundation aimed to distribute 9,999 bags within nine hours, but achieved the target in just four hours, thanks to strong public participation.

The programme was jointly organised by Discovery Anantapur, Swachh Andhra Corporation, and the Municipal Department. Discovery Anil, Bhavani Ravikumar, and staff members of Aryan School actively took part.

Speaking on the occasion, Discovery Anil said the campaign began four months ago and that over 51,000 cloth bags have already been distributed. “Today alone, 140 tailors worked together to produce and distribute 10,000 cloth bags,” he added.

Bhavani Ravikumar appreciated the initiative, stating that such campaigns play a crucial role in eradicating plastic use. The organisers appealedto citizens to adopt sustainable habits-“Everyone should carry a cloth bag whenever they step out,” urged Ashritha.