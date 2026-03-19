ASI under suspension commits suicide

Vijayawada: A suspended assistant sub-inspector (ASI) of Patamata crime police station allegedly committed suicide consuming pesticide at Pedapulipaka in Penamaluru mandal of Krishna district on Tuesday night.

The deceased has been identified as Veeravalli Gopi Venkata Durga Prasad (54), a resident of Patamata Lanka in Vijayawada. He was placed under suspension about 15 days ago in connection with a case related to alleged misconduct during a civil dispute inquiry.

According to police sources, a complaint was earlier lodged by a resident of Kamineni Nagar against his son while the deceased was working at a law and order police station. During the course of the inquiry, Gopi allegedly beat the complainant’s son, following which a petition was submitted to the District Police Complaints Authority member and former IPS officer Bathina Srinivasa Rao. After an inquiry, a report was submitted to NTR district police commissioner S V Rajasekhar Babu, leading to the suspension of the ASI.

Preliminary investigation suggests that personal and family issues may have driven him to take the extreme step. Police said he was reportedly facing domestic disturbances, allegedly linked to a relationship with a woman from Tadepalli in Guntur district.

On Tuesday night, he is believed to have gone to an isolated area at Pedapulipaka, where he consumed pesticide. Before taking the extreme step, he reportedly informed his family members over the phone. Based on mobile call data, the police traced his location and recovered the body on Wednesday.

The body was shifted to Government General Hospital, Vijayawada, for post-mortem. A case of suspicious death has been registered at Penamaluru police station and further investigation is underway.

The deceased is survived by wife, a son pursuing degree education, and a daughter who is employed.