Asks officials to develop it into a major tourist attraction

Amaravati: Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu has directed officials to develop the Polavaram irrigation project into a major tourist attraction, while ensuring that the overall construction is completed on schedule and all project components are up to high-quality standards. During a review at the Secretariat on Friday, Chief Minister emphasised that the project must be ready in time for the Godavari Pushkaralu, serving as a model for both irrigation and tourism. He instructed officials to obtain timely approvals from the Central Water Commission (CWC) and the Expert Committee to avoid delays.

Giving clear timelines, Naidu said that the diaphragm wall work should be completed by December 2025. The main earth-cum-rock fill dam work should start on November 1, 2025 and be completed by December 2027. The tunnels connecting the right canal, approach channel, head regulator, irrigation tunnel, and KL Bund to the left canal should be completed as soon as possible. The construction of the left canal up to Anakapalle must be finished by January 2026. Besides, land acquisition, payment of compensation and rehabilitation of displaced persons should be carried out within the stipulated timeframe.

Officials informed the Chief Minister that out of a total of 63,656 cubic meters of diaphragm wall work, 37,302 cubic meters have been completed. The buttress dam has been fully constructed and vibro compaction work is 74 per cent complete.

Naidu highlighted the importance of tourism in the project area. He proposed developing a corridor from Polavaram to Bhadrachalam, Papikondalu, and Dowleswaram, constructing an iconic road connected to the national highway, and implementing the Akhanda Godavari project to make Rajamahendravaram a central tourism hub. He directed the installation of CCTV cameras linked to RTGS to monitor project progress in real time and ordered that the Veligonda project should be completed by the next monsoon season.

Water Resources Minister Nimmala Ramanaidu, chief secretary K Vijayanand, and senior officials participated.