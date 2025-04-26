Attack aimed to disturb communal harmony

Rajamahendravaram: The Royal Mosque Trust Board in Rajamahendravaram has strongly condemned the recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir. Speaking after Friday prayers, Trust Board Honorary Advisor Asadullah Ahmad said that all Indians, regardless of caste or religion, have been living together in harmony as guided by the Constitution of India.

He described the brutal firing by terrorists, who cannot tolerate communal harmony, as a cowardly act and urged the government to take strict and immediate action against those responsible. Trust Board Chairman Sheikh Abdul Kareem stated that Islam stands for peace and there is no place for violence in the religion. He firmly stated that those who engage in violence cannot be considered true Muslims. He added that conspiracies or attacks cannot disturb the spirit of communal harmony in India.

Trustees Md Moosa, YS Ghan Shah, Imam Abdul Hafeez Khan, Ibrahim, Jahangir Quddus Basha, Arif, Arshad, Ghaffur, and Mujeeb were present at the meeting.