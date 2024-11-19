Aurobindo under fire over 108 services

Members demand an inquiry into irregularities in 108 ambulance services

Raising the issue, Sarvepalli MLA Somireddy accuses the Aurobindo Foundation of ‘looting hundreds of crores’ public money besides being negligent in shifting people during golden hour that claimed lives

Citing CAG report, he says organisation deployed only 430 vehicles while claiming bills for more than 731

Health minister promises inquiry into irregularities in ambulance services, submits a report on all details regarding 108 services during the previous govt rule

Vijayawada: Members of Assembly demanded an inquiry into irregularities in 108 ambulances services during previous YSRCP government.

The issue was raised in the House on Monday when Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy gave a notice under Section 74 regarding ‘looting of hundred of crores of rupees and claimed the lives of innocent people due to failure to move the critically ill patients to the hospitals on time, particularly during golden hour by Aurobindo Pharma Foundation which operated the service, in the state during 2019-24.

The TDP member said as per CAG report, ambulances took patients to hospitals after more than one hour. He said the organisation pressed into services only 430 vehicles while claiming bills for more than 731. He questioned why the government had failed to take action against the organisation for failing to operating ambulance services.

He appealed to the Speaker to consider it as a serious issue and take action. He said while the earlier government was paying Rs 1.3 lakh per month to each ambulance, the YSRCP government increased the amount to Rs 1.78 lakh for old vehicles and Rs 2.21 lakh for new ambulances.

Placing the details of failures of Aurobindo in running of 108 ambulance services before the House, Chandramohan Reddy said the organisation had failed to provide ambulance services to 18 lakh people during emergencies. Around 17.8 lakh people had failed to reach the hospitals during golden hour due to failure of ambulance services. He said that the CAG report reveals shortage of saline and even first aid kits in ambulances.

Replying to the issue raised by MLA, minister for health Y Satya Kumar Yadav said that the previous YSRCP government neglected the 108 ambulance services. He said an inquiry will be conducted over irregularities in ambulance services. The minister presented detailed report of ambulances reach time, critical emergencies transported and payment made to Aurobindo Emergency Medical Services (AEMS) and penalties imposed for service deficiency.

Speaker Ch Ayyannapatrudu asked the minister to pay serious attention on the issue and reveal the action taken by the government to both Assembly and people. He said that there were several irregularities in ambulance services.