Auto carrying school students hits divider in Gajuwaka, six injured

In a disturbing incident that could have resulted in far worse consequences, an auto rickshaw driver endangering the lives of school children was arrested following a serious accident under the jurisdiction of Gajuwaka police station. The driver, allegedly under the influence of alcohol, lost control of the vehicle, collided with another vehicle, and subsequently overturned.

The accident left six students injured, prompting immediate action from local authorities who rushed the victims to a nearby hospital for treatment. Parents were swiftly informed of the situation by the police.

Following the incident, law enforcement responded quickly by apprehending the auto driver and filing charges against him for negligent driving. He has since been remanded into custody as investigations continue. The alarming incident serves as a reminder of the significant dangers posed by irresponsible driving behaviors, particularly when the safety of young children is at stake.