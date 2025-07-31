Auto mutation system in all municipal corporations

Guntur: The state government is implementing an auto mutation system for imposing property tax, vacant land tax, drainage tax, water tax on the newly registered houses from August 1 in GMC along with all other municipal corporations in the state. According to the official sources in the municipal administration department, the state government implemented an auto mutation system on pilot basis in Vijayawada Municipal Corporation.

When the new system is getting good results, this system will be introduced in 17 municipal corporations in the state from Friday. The new system is applicable to the newly registered houses from August 1.

According to the official sources in the GMC, as soon as house or house site is registered from August 1 in GMC limits, the concerned sub-register will give an assessment number and send it to the GMC for imposing tax. GMC revenue officials will fix the tax and issue a demand notice to pay tax within 15 days.

The government is feeling that the new system is useful to the house owners and land owners because they need not make rounds to the GMC office for imposing tax on their houses. At present, after registration of the houses or land, the house owner or landowner will submit the documents at the concerned ward secretariat for imposing taxes and he or she would have to pay bribes for imposing tax.

GMC officials are feeling that under the new system, the GMC will get more revenue because, if vacant land tax, property tax dues were not paid, sub-registrar refuses to register the property. New assessments andrevenue will increase in all municipal corporations.