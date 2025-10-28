Awareness created among students on weapons

ANANTAPUR: District SP P Jagadeesh emphasised that students should be familiar with the weapons, tools, and equipment used by the police as it helps build awareness and understanding of police duties.

He inaugurated an ‘Open House’ programme at the District Police Headquarters, Shadikhana, where various arms and modern policing equipment were displayed for public and student interaction. The exhibits included rifles, pistols, grenades, anti-riot gear, night-vision devices, bomb detectors, drones, GPS systems, and bulletproof jackets. Trained police personnel explained the functioning and purpose of each item to the visitors.

Addressing the gathering, SP Jagadeesh said the Police Commemoration Week is being observed nationwide from October 21 to 31 to honor police martyrs who sacrificed their lives in theline of duty.